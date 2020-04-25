Analyzing Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) and Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp and Banco Santander’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp $51.74 billion 0.67 $4.98 billion $0.96 5.27 Banco Santander $55.14 billion 0.62 $7.30 billion $0.52 3.94

Banco Santander has higher revenue and earnings than Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp. Banco Santander is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp and Banco Santander, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Banco Santander 1 4 1 0 2.00

Banco Santander has a consensus target price of $4.34, suggesting a potential upside of 111.71%. Given Banco Santander’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Banco Santander is more favorable than Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp.

Profitability

This table compares Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp and Banco Santander’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp 13.06% 6.21% 0.34% Banco Santander 13.23% 7.32% 0.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Banco Santander shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Banco Santander shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Santander has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Banco Santander pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Santander pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Banco Santander has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Banco Santander beats Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business. The Wholesale Business segment provides financing, investment management, risk hedging and settlement services, as well as financial solutions for mergers and acquisition and other advisory services and leasing, primarily for large-and mid-sized corporate clients; and various leasing services, including equipment, and operating and leveraged leasing. The Retail Business segment offers wealth management, settlement services, consumer finance, and housing loans. The International Business segment provides loans, deposits, clearing services, trade finance, project finance, loan syndication, derivatives, and global cash management services; underwriting services; and leasing services related to the construction machinery, transportation equipment, industrial machinery, medical equipment, and aircraft leasing. As of March 31, 2018, this segment's network consisted of 18 branches, 22 sub-branches, and 4 representative offices. The Global Markets Business segment offers foreign exchange products, derivatives, bonds, stocks and other marketable financial products, and undertakes asset liability management operations. It also offers system development, data processing, management consulting, and economic research services; and investment advisory and investment trust management services. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards. The company also provides cash management, transactional, payrolls, and wealth management services. In addition, it is involved in the corporate banking, treasury, and investment banking activities; and real estate investment, leasing, securitization, fund management, e-commerce, technology services, air transport, renting, insurance brokerage, aircraft rental, payments and collection, securities investment, financial advisory, sports, electricity production, and Internet activities. Further, the company offers asset management and private banking services, as well as mobile and online banking services. It operates through a network of 13,217 branches. The company was formerly known as Banco Santander Central Hispano S.A. and changed its name to Banco Santander, S.A. in June 2007. Banco Santander, S.A. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

