American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,612,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,133,390,000 after buying an additional 238,036 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 40,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,907,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 181.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 104,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,130,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 32.0% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. New Street Research raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.92.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $252,940.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at $5,653,394.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower stock opened at $244.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $260.43. The stock has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 55.89%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.