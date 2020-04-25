American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in American Tower by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. New Street Research raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.92.

AMT opened at $244.61 on Friday. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $260.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a PE ratio of 57.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $232.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.75.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.89%.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,029.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total value of $488,407.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,589.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,402 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.