American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Public Education from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Public Education from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a hold rating on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.67.

APEI stock opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $18.47 and a twelve month high of $34.23. The company has a market cap of $371.10 million, a PE ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 22.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 296,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 177,565 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 92,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

