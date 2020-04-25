American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Electric Power in a report released on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Electric Power’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AEP. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded American Electric Power from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.47.

American Electric Power stock opened at $83.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.30. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $104.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $7,038,839.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,231,248.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total value of $1,886,088.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,586,201.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,304 shares of company stock worth $10,899,717. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,553,710,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,328,000 after buying an additional 182,559 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,220,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,373,000 after buying an additional 149,620 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,357,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,802,000 after buying an additional 629,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,108,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,326,000 after buying an additional 85,662 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

