American Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,500 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 80,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 109,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,891,000 after acquiring an additional 24,750 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 35,344 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cowen lowered Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $288.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.80.

In other news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $2,304,952.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,376.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,131 shares of company stock worth $9,848,212. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $268.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.59, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.99. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.53.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

Becton Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.