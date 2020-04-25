American Assets Inc. Buys New Stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

American Assets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000. BP makes up 0.2% of American Assets Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of BP by 555.0% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of BP by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 866 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

BP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.21.

Shares of NYSE:BP opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average of $34.01. The firm has a market cap of $78.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 116.90 and a beta of 0.98. BP plc has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $44.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BP plc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.77%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

