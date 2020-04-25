AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($1.52) Per Share

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report issued on Monday, April 20th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.52) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.57). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($2.71) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($5.72) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.69%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AMC. Loop Capital lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. MKM Partners lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $3.30 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.52.

Shares of AMC opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.19. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $15.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.73.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after buying an additional 16,448 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $460,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 982,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 237,526 shares during the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.