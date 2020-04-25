AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 719 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Leidos accounts for about 1.4% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Leidos by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Leidos by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LDOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,882.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,695.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $101.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.75 and its 200-day moving average is $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $66.16 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. Leidos had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

