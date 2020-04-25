AlphaMark Advisors LLC Sells 609 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 178,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.0% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPSB. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,425,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,938,000 after purchasing an additional 74,216 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 130,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,146,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,378,000 after buying an additional 72,588 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $30.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.70. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $31.21.

