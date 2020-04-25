AlphaMark Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Waste Management comprises about 1.7% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. King Wealth lifted its position in Waste Management by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Waste Management by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Waste Management by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $152,121.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,975.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $109,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at $644,543.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,416 shares of company stock worth $17,185,208 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $98.48 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $85.34 and a one year high of $126.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.96 and a 200 day moving average of $111.98. The company has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on WM shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.21.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

