AlphaMark Advisors LLC Has $4.18 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 2.3% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $15,263,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $280,576.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,246.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,214 shares of company stock valued at $19,039,789. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Zacks Investment Research cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.93.

Shares of ICE opened at $88.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.67 and its 200 day moving average is $91.32. The company has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $101.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

