AlphaMark Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 145.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 536 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in American Express by 0.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 148,966 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $17,620,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 0.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 333,176 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in American Express by 22.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 71,896 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 13,007 shares during the period. SWS Partners acquired a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in American Express by 82.2% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 10,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Raymond Joabar sold 17,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $2,301,948.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,692.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $2,762,221.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,706.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,068 shares of company stock valued at $7,129,502. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $83.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.90. American Express has a 12-month low of $67.00 and a 12-month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.27.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

