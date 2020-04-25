AlphaMark Advisors LLC Acquires 60 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,426,041,000 after buying an additional 93,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,225,000 after purchasing an additional 300,809 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,337,357,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,278,353 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $669,653,000 after buying an additional 33,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,064,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $606,901,000 after purchasing an additional 39,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $310.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $233.05 and a twelve month high of $325.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock worth $2,308,656. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

