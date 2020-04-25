AlphaMark Advisors LLC Acquires 225 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 87.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $831,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,977 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,636,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 11,851.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,046 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Walmart by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,593,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $308,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $129.44 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $98.85 and a 1-year high of $133.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.36 and a 200-day moving average of $118.19. The firm has a market cap of $364.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Odeon Capital Group cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.27.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040 in the last 90 days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

