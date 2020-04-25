Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s 3rd Largest Position

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 5.9% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after buying an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,337,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,798,732,000 after purchasing an additional 22,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,254,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,676,066,000 after purchasing an additional 91,374 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,896,820,000 after purchasing an additional 69,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,979,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,983,764,000 after purchasing an additional 19,013 shares during the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cfra lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,540.86.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $565,378.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,279.31 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,190.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,317.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

