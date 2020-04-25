Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Holdings Boosted by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,325,502,000. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after buying an additional 224,907 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,886,000 after buying an additional 211,618 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,433,000 after buying an additional 179,524 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,340.00 target price (down previously from $1,535.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,540.86.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total transaction of $87,429.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,378.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $15,411,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,279.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $879.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,190.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,317.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

