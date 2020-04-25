alpha-En (NASDAQ:ALPE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of alpha-En (NASDAQ:ALPE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “alpha-En Corporation is a technology company. It focused on the processing of lithium metal for batteries and other fields. alpha-En Corporation is based in New York, United States. “

ALPE stock opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. alpha-En has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.30.

alpha-En Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on developing technologies for manufacturing lithium metal for use in lightweight and high energy density batteries; and battery components and compounds of lithium. The company was formerly known as Avenue Entertainment Group, Inc and changed its name to alpha-En Corporation in July 2008.

