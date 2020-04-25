Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Insider Sells $3,075,940.00 in Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 21,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,075,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,916,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Akshay Vaishnaw also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, February 7th, Akshay Vaishnaw sold 23,708 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,963,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $145.63 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.81 and a 1 year high of $147.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.38 and a 200 day moving average of $110.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 403.24% and a negative return on equity of 55.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 241.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.82) EPS. Research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ALNY shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $147.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,992.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.