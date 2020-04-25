Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) EVP Sells $1,390,000.00 in Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) EVP Laurie Keating sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $1,390,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,404,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Laurie Keating also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 29th, Laurie Keating sold 6,337 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $754,103.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Laurie Keating sold 41,037 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $4,830,054.90.

ALNY stock opened at $145.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.87. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $65.81 and a one year high of $147.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.67.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.25) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.82% and a negative net margin of 403.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 241.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.82) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,992.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.17.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

