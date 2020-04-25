Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allot Communications Ltd. is a leading provider of intelligent IP service optimization solutions. Designed for carriers, service providers and enterprises, Allot solutions apply deep packet inspection technology to transform broadband pipes into smart networks. This creates the visibility and control vital to manage applications, services and subscribers, guarantee quality of service, contain operating costs and maximize revenue. Allot believes in listening to customers and provides them access to its global network of visionaries, innovators and support engineers. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Allot Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Allot Communications in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Allot Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.67.

NASDAQ:ALLT opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.22. The stock has a market cap of $385.25 million, a P/E ratio of -44.64 and a beta of 0.66. Allot Communications has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Allot Communications were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

