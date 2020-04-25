Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Position Lessened by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Air Products & Chemicals accounts for 2.1% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $7,538,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Air Products & Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Atlantic Securities raised Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.47.

Shares of APD stock opened at $216.78 on Friday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.43 and a 1-year high of $257.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.87.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Air Products & Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

