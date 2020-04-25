Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) is Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,276 shares during the period. Air Products & Chemicals comprises 3.6% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $90,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 24,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 295.3% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 155,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,944,000 after acquiring an additional 28,506 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,203,000 after acquiring an additional 59,351 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $216.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.87. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.43 and a 1 year high of $257.01. The company has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.02). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on APD shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $238.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.47.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

