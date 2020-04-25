Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in the development of desensitization treatments for peanut and other food allergies. The Company’s characterized oral desensitization immunotherapy includes AR101, a product for the treatment of peanut allergy in children and adults which is in clinical trial stage. Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

Get Aimmune Therapeutics alerts:

AIMT has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Aimmune Therapeutics from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Aimmune Therapeutics from $64.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Aimmune Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMT opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.72.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.06). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Enright purchased 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,522,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 54,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,958.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Des Produits Nestle S. Societe bought 1,525,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $131.09 per share, for a total transaction of $199,995,361.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,595,799 shares of company stock valued at $231,646,153 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $113,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 10.0% in the first quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 165,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics by 13.8% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $16,532,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.