Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,335 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truewealth LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 310.5% in the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

IVW opened at $183.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.60. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $140.84 and a 1 year high of $211.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5028 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

