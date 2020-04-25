Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Has $251,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,352,805,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,796,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,046 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 580.6% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,055,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,683 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,492 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $83.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.56 and its 200-day moving average is $84.04. The stock has a market cap of $123.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.42.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

