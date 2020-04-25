Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Acquires 3,743 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 307,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,803,000 after acquiring an additional 40,297 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,192,000 after buying an additional 18,703 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,477,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $699,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS IEFA opened at $51.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average of $60.42. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.