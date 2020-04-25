Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ADVM. BidaskClub cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adverum Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $16.81. The stock has a market cap of $986.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 9.06.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 10,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 321,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,769.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leone D. Patterson sold 39,526 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $401,979.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,252.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $557,429. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 215,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,014,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.