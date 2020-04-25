Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Trimmed by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,245 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 2.5% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 17,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 272.2% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 35.2% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4,737.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after buying an additional 39,277 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total value of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,617. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,179 shares of company stock valued at $10,944,671 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $333.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.44.

Shares of ADBE opened at $344.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94. Adobe Inc has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $386.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $319.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.45.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

