Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC reduced its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,221 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 17,010 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 272.2% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 4,737.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 39,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,284,668.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total value of $201,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,863.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,179 shares of company stock valued at $10,944,671. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $344.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $319.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.45. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $386.74. The company has a market cap of $161.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.14, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Adobe from $430.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on Adobe from $365.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.44.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

