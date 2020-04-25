Adirondack Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 964 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 36.2% in the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 118,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 31,485 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 25.3% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 103,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 20,914 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.1% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 19.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,673,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,544,000 after purchasing an additional 754,250 shares during the period. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 15.9% in the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $203.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.03.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

