Adirondack Trust Co. Purchases 65 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,215 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 122,884 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 178.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 34,391 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $291.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $306.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $33,622,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UNH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.68.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

