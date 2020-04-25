Adirondack Trust Co. Has $1.03 Million Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.42.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 2,200 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $83.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.56 and its 200-day moving average is $84.04. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $97.86. The company has a market cap of $123.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

