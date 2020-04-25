Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) – Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.71). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.52) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adamas Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.59.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMS opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $96.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.06. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 335.30% and a negative net margin of 192.52%. The business had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.31 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 114.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,062 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 242,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 401,845 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 912.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,787 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 271,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 33,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

