Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AXDX. ValuEngine upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Accelerate Diagnostics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $549.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.97. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 13.94, a current ratio of 14.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 469.38% and a negative net margin of 903.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 59,357 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $557,955.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 172,900 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $1,018,381.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,670 shares in the company, valued at $263,106.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 722,908 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,664. Corporate insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXDX. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,314,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,208,000 after buying an additional 432,703 shares during the period. AXA raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 2,042,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,524,000 after purchasing an additional 250,407 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 994,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,810,000 after purchasing an additional 179,908 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 207,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 45,420 shares during the last quarter. 53.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.