Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Jack W. Schuler Buys 59,357 Shares

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 59,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $557,955.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.57. The company has a market cap of $549.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a current ratio of 14.93, a quick ratio of 13.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $24.00.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 903.51% and a negative return on equity of 469.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 586,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after buying an additional 34,039 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 2,042,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,524,000 after buying an additional 250,407 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. 53.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Accelerate Diagnostics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

