470 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Acquired by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 470 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK opened at $475.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $576.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $432.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $482.82.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total value of $25,081,860.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,904 shares of company stock worth $101,829,121. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLK shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.00.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.