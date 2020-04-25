470 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Acquired by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 470 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.
BLK opened at $475.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $576.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $432.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $482.82.
In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total value of $25,081,860.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 196,904 shares of company stock worth $101,829,121. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities analysts have commented on BLK shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BlackRock from $386.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.00.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
