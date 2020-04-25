3,638 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Bought by Atwater Malick LLC

Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,387,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 16,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 17,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.76.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $100.18 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

