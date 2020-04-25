23,827 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Acquired by Biechele Royce Advisors

Biechele Royce Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 23,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,000. Caterpillar makes up about 2.1% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $14,912,310,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $754,296,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $556,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,888 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 702.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,718,000 after buying an additional 2,197,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,656,000 after buying an additional 909,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stephens decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.26.

NYSE:CAT opened at $114.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

