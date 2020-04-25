2,253 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Bought by JBJ Investment Partners LLC

JBJ Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 843.9% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 51,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 46,484 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $499,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 828.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (down from $127.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.76.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $100.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.69. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

