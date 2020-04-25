21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $17.80 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VNET. BidaskClub downgraded 21Vianet Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised 21Vianet Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised 21Vianet Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 21Vianet Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 21Vianet Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Shares of VNET stock opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. 21Vianet Group has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $17.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average is $10.49. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.89 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $150.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.88 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that 21Vianet Group will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

