1,826 Shares in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Bought by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWU. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000.

EWU stock opened at $24.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.57. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $34.31.

