Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 133.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in Zoetis by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James started coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

In other Zoetis news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $9,080,515.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,909,267.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 5,499 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $714,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,427 shares of company stock worth $17,768,780. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $123.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.39 and a 200-day moving average of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.80. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.