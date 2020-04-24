Wells Fargo & Co Lowers Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $87.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim cut Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.12.

GILD opened at $77.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $102.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.68. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

In other news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,470,878.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,056,555.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $188,141.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,465,575.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,234 shares of company stock worth $5,667,854. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 917,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,650,000 after purchasing an additional 78,152 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 18,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

