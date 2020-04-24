Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 320.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,698 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 128,612 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $20,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Walmart by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $427,000. Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in Walmart by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $128.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $98.85 and a 1-year high of $133.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.81%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.27.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

