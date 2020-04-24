W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in W W Grainger were worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in W W Grainger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of W W Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in W W Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in W W Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in W W Grainger by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of W W Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Thursday. William Blair raised shares of W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, G.Research raised W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. W W Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.10.

Shares of GWW opened at $258.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.12. W W Grainger Inc has a 1 year low of $200.61 and a 1 year high of $346.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.97.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.40). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 15.69 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

