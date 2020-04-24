Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.71-4.91 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.86.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.59 on Friday. Verizon Communications has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.20 and a 200-day moving average of $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on VZ. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a hold rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.32.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

