Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 91.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,262 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $256.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.19. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

