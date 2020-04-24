Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 70.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 102.5% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

VLO stock opened at $52.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.32.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,128,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,962.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

