UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Given New $339.00 Price Target at Citigroup

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $346.00 to $339.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on UNH. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.68.

Shares of UNH opened at $285.33 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $306.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,622,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total transaction of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,017,638 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $253,778,000 after buying an additional 35,691 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,502 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

